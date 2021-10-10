Cristoph remixes Motorcycle’s trance classic ‘As The Rush Comes’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 17

Embarking on his own unique journey within the electronic dance industry, Cristoph has yet again proven how impactful his music can be as he strives to reach the very top of electronic music. Blessing fans alike with an array of original tracks and remixes, the British producer returns with his own rendition of a trance classic in the form of ‘As The Rush Comes.’

First released back in 2013, ‘As The Rush Comes’ was the final product of a collaboration between trance duo Gabriel & Dresden and vocalist JES. The trio would release this iconic track as the first of their venture in a progressive group named Motorcycle, with this classic also becoming their biggest hit as it achieved global status and remained at the top of the charts for a significant amount of time.

Looking to add a modernized twist to the track, Cristoph has once again channeled his progressive house energy with this latest remix. Ensuring that the original dancefloor prowess has remained intact, this multi-faceted producer opts for the addition of rich melodies and euphoric breakdowns. This in turn helps captivate the essence of the track, and at the same time respectfully make it his own through focusing on the original bassline before then adding his unique touch to the breakdown.

Releasing music on some of the most acclaimed record labels within our community, Cristoph’s journey has proven to be a significant one. Blessing fans with huge anthems such as ‘Breathe’ featuring Camelphat, ‘Out Of Reach’ with Yotto and Sansa, as well as his euphoric progressive house anthem ‘The World You See’ featuring Franky Wah; he has once again shown no signs of slowing down.

Out now via Positiva, Cristoph’s remix of ‘As The Rush Comes’ arrives at a time where the record label is heading into a new creative era, with this track representing that latest values and ethics in a new and exciting chapter for Positiva. With this in mind, make sure to check out this masterpiece of remix on Spotify below, with the track available on all streaming platforms here. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Cristoph (via Facebook)