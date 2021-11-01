deadmau5 features Foster the People on ‘Hyperlandia’ : Listen

By Matthew Lambert 31

deadmau5 has finally officially released a new single that has been conceptually in the works for years and has incorporated featuring the Indie pop band Foster the People in the deep plunging house track titled ‘Hyperlandia.’ With the final version of the song’s long anticipated official release, there was also a suprise video release on Friday so fans can now see and hear the completed results of the joint effort.

Foster the people may be most remembered by what Billboard magazine called one of the songs that “defined a decade” with their 2011 hit ‘Pumped up Kicks.’ The band is currently made up by lead vocalist Mark Foster, lead guitarist Sean Cimino and keyboardist Isom Innis. Foster’s vocals are those whose are heard on the final cut of the collaborative track ‘Hyperlandia.’ The Canadian DJ/producer Joel Zimmerman, also known as deadmau5 has been keeping a busy schedule, as usual. On top of the release of the new deadmau5 track ‘Hyperlandia’ featuring Foster the People, Zimmerman recently debuted his very own virtual reality game Oberhasli. He went on for a live performance this month at this year’s EDC in Las Vegas. Then off to Miami to host his very own, 4 day Halloween event Day of the deadmau5. Fans at this event will catch a glimpse of the techno aficionado’s work as performed under his alias Testpilot.

Zimmerman is currently touring with several dates still available to catch the artist in the US in 2021 and 2022. For details check deadmau5’s website. Foster the People also has upcoming live performance dates scheduled in the coming months. However, according to the band’s website all upcoming dates in the US are currently sold out.

Check out the surreal sound experience and the illusively romantic lyrics created by this unusual and unexpected collaboration between these artists below.

Image Credit: React Presents