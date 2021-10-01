DJ Snake & Malaa team up for FIFA 2022 soundtrack ‘Pondicherry’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 14

Following the release of the ultimate summer banger in ‘Ring The Alarm,’ DJ Snake and Malaa have teamed up yet again for a single like no other titled ‘Pondicherry.’ With this track being part of the soundtrack for the new FIFA 2022 console-game, the French powerhouses have proven their chemistry once more, as they create one hit single after the other!

Straying away from the usual sound that fans know and love, both DJ Snake and Malaa showcase their versatility when it comes to producing music, with ‘Pondicherry’ allowing fans to witness a different style from both of these multi-talented artists. With a simple extract being unveiled prior to the official release, the track would foreshadow a very oriented tech house sound, leaving us all with the curiosity of the final product.

Not having to wait long, ‘Pondicherry’ allows the listener to recognise each producers undeniable talent from the get go, as their touch is evident from the very beginning till the end of the song. The provision of a well-defined bassline is evident throughout, whilst the addition of a modified vocal which is used in its entirety helps further elevate the rhythm of the production.

Collaborations are far from few between these two extraordinary artists, as their Pardon My French project with fellow French artists Tchami and Mercer has seen huge success in recent times, and this time the both of them have once again proven how efficient and effective they can be when joining forces. Out now, make sure to check ‘Pondicherry’ below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.



Image Credit: DJ Snake x Malaa