Frabbeatz & B-Tronix unveil new single ‘Dance It All Away’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 37

Rabbit-head-wearing DJ/producer Frabbeatz teams up with B-Tronix for their newest single ‘Dance It All Away’, a fun track crafted for dancefloors big and small.

Creating the image and name Frabbeatz in back 2012, Frabbeatz takes on a new meaning to fun and uplifting EDM. Armed with something that makes him stand out from the crowd – a giant rabbit head – he knows exactly how to entertain and provide fun tracks for fans to dance to all night. In the years following the release of his first international track ‘Souvenir’ – which saw an official music video being filmed at Tomorrowland, he also released a remix of U2‘s ‘Where The Streets Have No Names’ which was melded together with the timeless classic along with a modern electronic twist.

This time he’s back with B-Tronix in their newest single ‘Dance It All Away‘. B-Tronix, a Bergkamen that has been making turntables glow for over a decade. Some of his well-known gigs include HoliFestival, and Boothaus in Cologne, but is also making a name for himself outside of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The track is upbeat and brings energy from start to finish. Warm vocals fill the space between the striking piano chords and jumping bassline. The chorus brings in a fresh melody with a silky synth that glides right along hitting all the perfect spots.

Be on the lookout for more Frabbeatz and more B-Tronix.

Listen to ‘Dance It All Away’ below:

Click here for Frabbeatz’s official Instagram.