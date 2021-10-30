Joel Corry & Mabel collaborate on infectious tune ‘I Wish’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 3

Joel Corry and Mabel are two names that comes to mind when discussing artists that have been dominating on the global stage. Both being Brit Award nominated as well as garnering multiple top 10 hits in their own country of the UK and achieving millions of streams worldwide, its only natural the pair team up for a brand new release with the outcome being the melodic banger titled ‘I Wish’ that’s out now. The release comes straight off the already building hype behind the English DJ and producer Joel Corry whose portfolio of hits include the likes of summer smash ‘Bed’ and his newest offering ‘Out Out’ in collaboration with Jax Jones. With Mabel preparing to unleash her currently untitled second studio album to the world, the release couldn’t come at a more perfect timing.

‘I Wish’ features sleek production and the signature melodic sound we’ve come to love and know from Corry, a catchy hook allows this song to become the perfect earworm that’s only elevated by the incredible vocals from Mabel. The singer inputs an effortless vocal harmony throughout the infectious chorus and truly shows off her amazing talent, talent that won her the Brit Award for Best Female Solo Artist last year. The lyricism in ‘I Wish’ is also something that should be applauded, co-written by the profound MNEK the song talks regretting leaving an ex-lover and wishing there was a way to change their mind, something extremely relatable that we have all gone through. Joel Corry worked with MNEK on the smash hit ‘Head & Heart’ and discussed this further in a recent We Rave You interview that you can read here.

‘I Wish’ is out now on Asylum Records and the release is accompanied by a colourful and well animated official lyric video that can be seen on YouTube here, and make sure you check out this sensational catchy song for yourself on Spotify below.