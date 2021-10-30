Meduza & Hozier team up for the emotional ‘Tell It To My Heart’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury

The Grammy-award nominated Italian trio Meduza have been igniting up the world of electronic dance music ever since their single ‘Piece of Your Heart’ skyrocketed them to the global stage just over two years ago, which went on to top the charts in multiple countries. Momentum for the producers hasn’t slowed since then with hit after hit which has garnered them over 8 billion streams on Spotify, now the trio are teaming up with the extremely talented Irish singer-songwriter Hozier for the brand new single ‘Tell It To My Heart’.

Following the sensational club-ready banger ‘Headrush‘ in collaboration with Elroii, ‘Tell It To My Heart’ calls back to the producers signature and well-loved sound. An anthemic production that blends across genres is accompanied by breathtaking vocals from Hozier, his distinguishable vocals allows for an incredible summit to be reached in the song during build-up that breakdowns into a synth-filled and euphoric drop. The unmatched lyricism in this song is also something that shouldn’t be overlooked, ‘Tell It To My Heart’ is beautifully written containing emotional and heartbreaking lyrics. The song tells of a relationship that is taking a turn for the worst, something that everyone has gone through. The song is completely different from usual Hozier music, who has been taken out of his comfort zone, he explains this more when he states:

“Towards the end of a long period of weighing up what we’ve missed about night life and its spaces, and with it the communal buzz of dance floors and live electronic music, Meduza reached out to me with a song and it felt like the right time to lend my voice to a project outside my comfort zone“

The release of the anthem that is ‘Tell It To My Heart’ is joined by the upload of an official lyric video that you can check out for yourself on YouTube here. Also don’t miss out on this track, check it out on Spotify below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Meduza (Press)