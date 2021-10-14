Pete Tong announces 4th edition of ‘Ibiza Classics’

Pete Tong took to Twitter recently to announce that the fourth edition of his ‘Ibiza Classics‘ was on the way, under the traditional format “Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics”. The first release from the collection is a rendition of Hans Zimmer‘s ‘Time’ in collaboration with Tale of Us featuring Jules Buckley. After he linked the song, he then tweeted that “7 more Ibiza Classics collaborations coming very soon…”

This single is partnered with stunning visualizations which contain scenery in Ibiza, including Es Vedra and Dalt Villa. Speaking on the remix, Italian Duo Tale Of Us stated, “These harmonies transcend time and space, we are excited and grateful to cover such a masterpiece.” Tong added, “Excited to kick off my + Friends series by teaming up with Tale Of Us. The guys had been experimenting with the original in their DJ sets which inspired us to collaborate on our own original version of this epic melancholic masterpiece.”

In addition to the Zimmer remix, we’re expected to hear some other great tracks giving us all the Ibiza vibes from features including Eats Everything, ARTBAT, and Kölsch.

Below is the official tracklist for ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’

Pete Tong x Eats Everything x Vula – Hideaway (feat. Jules Buckley)

Pete Tong x Kölsch – Ghosts (feat. Jules Buckley)

Tale Of Us x Pete Tong – Time (feat. Jules Buckley)

Pete Tong x Franky Wah – Out Of The Blue (feat. Jules Buckley)

Pete Tong x Riton x Vula – Love Can’t Turn Around (feat. The Heritage Orchestra & Jules Buckley)

Pete Tong x Kölsch x Elderbrook – When We Move (feat. Jules Buckley)

ARTBAT x Pete Tong – Age Of Love (feat. Jules Buckley)

Pete Tong x Becky Hill – You Got The Love (Live) (feat. The Heritage Orchestra & Jules Buckley)

Image Credits: via Pete Tong’s Facebook [1] / [2]