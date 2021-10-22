Swedish House Mafia announce first tour in 10 years with 44 dates confirmed

By Creighton Branch 38

The time has come. As promised earlier this year, the Swedish House Mafia have officially announced their world tour, “Paradise Again,” for 2022. With their last run coming a decade ago, fans will soon once again have the opportunity to be fully immersed in the captivating sounds of the Swedish kings.

The timing for the announcement this week seemed inevitable. With the global supergroup rolling out their highly iconic marketing campaign by releasing billboards around the world in cities such as Amsterdam, London, Houston and Las Vegas and releasing their brand new single with The Weeknd, “Moth To A Flame,” fans knew that something big was in development.

Consisting of 44 dates, the Swedish House Mafia will start their world tour in North America in Miami on July 29th, 2022. They will travel to cities such as New Jersey (Metlife Stadium), Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas, Las Vegas and many others before concluding in San Francisco on September 16th. They will then head back overseas, starting with Manchester on September 29th and traveling all across Europe before finishing the tour in Tampere, Finland, on November 13th.

The tour announcement comes just days after the trio revealed they would be playing at the 2022 edition of Coachella. Their last tour, “One Last Tour,” saw over one million tickets sold.

Tickets for the “Paradise Again” world tour will go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th. However, those who pre-order the ‘Paradise Again’ album will have special access to tickets beginning Wednesday, October 27th.

Swedish House Mafia has made a name for themselves when it comes to live production. Throughout the years, the group has shown they are on the cutting edge when it comes to visual entertainment and how they incorporate it into their performances. The “Paradise Again” tour is a tour that surely can not be missed and is guaranteed to leave you in awe. If you have the opportunity to attend, do not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Purchase tickets for Swedish House Mafia’s “Paradise Again” World Tour presented by Live Nation on October 27th through their website here.

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic