Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd rumoured collaboration teased with latest snippet

By Ouranios Savva 55

With collaborations far from few in the electronic dance industry, it is news like the following that leave fans on the edge of their seats. Starting off as nothing but rumours, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have more than certainly made clear that their collaboration is in fact very real, and that it will most likely be dropping no later than the end of the year! Teased on MTV VMA’s 2021, ‘Moth to a Flame‘ is the rumoured track in question.

With a new Swedish House Mafia album officially dropping by the end of 2021, we cannot help but speculate that their collaboration with one of the world’s most distinguished artist’s will be released no later than this year. With both the Swedes and The Weeknd publishing a short preview on their social media accounts, another 10 second snippet has just surfaced online, and all but all confirms that this major collaboration is on the cards.

Edging closer day by day, the trio have been attracting all the headlines since their long-anticipated return, with Jordi Presa, a person close to the Swedes, posting a 10 second snippet on his Instagram stories, where in turn a small section of the record is displayed, and the presence of The Weeknd on vocals could not have been any more prominent. Featuring their new signature sound, the track offers catchy and radio-friendly percussions, leaving fans alike in a frenzy for one of this year’s most eagerly-anticipated collaborations.

With no official release date as of yet, we are more than certain that further announcements will be made in due course, and we will most definitely be keeping our eyes wide open for this one. In the meantime, make sure to check out the 10 second snippet below, and we will keep you up dated the moment any future announcements are made!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd fanpage (@abelisimportant)

Image Credits: Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook), The Weeknd (via Facebook)