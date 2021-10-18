Tchami & Habstrakt release powerful new track ‘Eternity’

By Nicole Pepe 2

Tchami & Habstrakt join forces to bring us a peaceful, yet head-nodding new single ‘Eternity‘ featuring Lena Leon on vocals.

Tchami also dubbed the ‘Father of Future House’ but was born as Martin Joseph Léonard Bresso is no stranger to hypnotic and chilled-out grooves that are meant to transport us into another dimension. While ‘Eternity’ is his first official single in 2021, Tchami’s had a couple of official remixes hit streaming platforms such as ‘Heartbreak Anthem‘ by Galantis, David Guetta, and Little Mix, and ‘Freefall’ by Whethan and Oliver Tree, to name a few. The collab with other French DJ/Producer Habstrakt (real name Adam Jouneau) was quoted as “a long time coming”.

‘Eternity’ is a delicious blend of both styles of artists that weave their way throughout each other adding the perfect complement to Leon’s vocals. Designed to listen to any time and any place, this track was carefully crafted into true show-stopping art. In a post to Twitter, Habstrakt commented on the collaboration stating, “I can’t wait to drop this one, this is seriously my favorite track in so long, I hope you guys like this side of my music.” In a recent interview, both artists made it a point to mention that this song is one they hold near and dear to their hearts, as they’ve both stepped out of their comfort zone to make it happen.

Get lost into ‘Eternity‘ by Tchami and Habstrakt below:

Image Credit: Tchami (via Facebook)