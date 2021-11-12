Astroworld Festival faces an extra 90 lawsuits on behalf of attendees

By Ellie Mullins

The world is still reeling from the shocking events of what happened to attendees at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival, with reports that the death toll has risen to 9 following the death of 22-year-old Bharti Shahani who was sadly critically injured. Now, attorney Ben Crump has stated that he is filing an extra 90 lawsuits on behalf of over 200 attendees.

Crump and lawyer Alex Hilliard are both backing an additional 90 lawsuits, representing around 200 of the event goers with Travis Scott, Live Nation Entertainment, ScoreMore Holdings and Cactus Jack Records being named as the defendants. Ben Crump is not the only attorney representing attendees, as Thomas J. Henry is representing 68 and Tony Buzbee set to represent over 35. In these additional lawsuits, Drake and NRG Stadium are also named. In a news conference, Crump said:

“We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld Festival. […] Nobody should ever die from going to a concert. So this lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it’s about making sure that the promoters and the organizers know that you cannot allow this to ever happen in the future.”

He and many others have stated that the devastating situation could have easily been avoided by stopping the show, or turning on the house lights when it became apparent that chaos was unfolding, with ambulances trying to get through the crowds. The full press statement is available to watch below.

Image credit: Todd Spoth