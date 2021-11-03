Carl Cox launches music scholarship for upcoming talent

By Ryan Ford 14

In partnership with Brighton’s WaterBear College, Carl Cox has awarded a brand new scholarship to a student to support their future endeavours as part of a new academic programme.

Lewis Voros, an Electronic Music & Business student at the college, is the very first recipient of the award, taking on £15,000 in funding to support his career goals as a musician. Although the course was only announced in February, the scheme can be applied for again come September 2022 as students enrol in the BA (Hons) course for the next academic year. Students will be able to study on-site in Brighton, or can do so online via remote learning.

This years winner of The Carl Cox Scholarship, Lewis, commented following his award:

“Thank you so much to Carl and WaterBear! I’m honoured to have been selected and am very excited to see how this scholarship will help me develop as an artist.”

If you are an aspiring electronic music producer or artist, you can find more information on how to apply for the innovative new course and the exciting scholarship here.

Just over a month ago, Carl Cox went B2B with the legendary Pete Tong in a unique experiment which saw them perform from two separate venues in different UK countries at the same time through the epic wonders of technology.

Image Credit: LoveThatBass