Creamfields announces huge first phase line up for inaugural London edition

By Jack Spilsbury 2

It’s no secret that Creamfields is one of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the UK, if not the world. With the festival making a triumphant return this year and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, it was previously announced the iconic festival would be hosting not one but two weekends next year, one being its usual Daresbury location on the last weekend of August, and a brand new festival in the location of Chelmsford, northeast of London taking place early June. Finally, they have released to the world the highly anticipated first phase lineup of the Creamfields South festival.

When it comes to first phase lineups, it doesn’t get much bigger than this, a mix of both old school legends as well as artists who are well in the limelight, the biggest headliners are David Guetta on the Friday, and the iconic Calvin Harris taking to the mainstage on the Saturday. The UK hitmaker Becky Hill, Liverpool duo Camelphat and the techno king himself Carl Cox will be performing at the festivals over 7 stages, this first phase lineup being completed by deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones and the incredible Fatboy Slim.

With over 150 artists still to be announced, it seems like Creamfields South is the place to be when it takes place from June 2nd till June 4th next year. If you’re eager to get tickets make sure you join the over 100,00 that have already signed up by visiting the festivals signup page here, tickets are on sale Tuesday the 30th of November at 9am local time. Check out the full lineup poster via Instagram below.

Image credit: Creamfields