Kraftwerk announce North American 2022 tour

By Jack Spilsbury 64

German electro group Kraftwerk have been at the forefront of the musical genre since their formation over 50 years ago in 1969, the group who has recently been inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for their services to the genre are now celebrating by announcing a 24 destination North American 3D live tour scheduled to kickstart in 2022.

The tour starts on the 27th May 2022 in St Louis and comes after their prevouis tour to celebrate Kraftwerk’s 50th anniversary was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Stopping at major cities in The United States the likes of New York, Orlando and Los Angeles, as well as hitting up iconic Candian locations such as Toronto and Montréal before finished in Vancouver‘s Orpheum Theatre on July 10th. The 3D aspect of the tour is promises enchanting visuals to the groups spectacular signature sound that has gaunerred them almost 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and had an impactful influence on a wide range of musical genres such as Electro, Techno, and even Hip-Hop, you can check out a video that gives a glimpse into the behind the scenes of Kraftwerk 3D below.

Tickets to this unmissable and legendary kraftwerk tour go on sale this Friday the 5th of November at 10am local time, and you can find all the information including the full tour schedule and locations via Kraftwerk’s official website here.

Image Credit: Peter Boettcher