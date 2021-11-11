Tomorrowland’s One World Radio celebrates 1000 days of broadcasting with 1000 biggest drops

By Ellie Mullins 2

Big congratulations are in order for One World Radio, Tomorrowland‘s very own radio station, as they are gearing up to celebrate the huge milestone of 1000 days on air, broadcasting premier entertainment to the world, and they are inviting their listeners in on the celebrations with them.

On Saturday 13 November, One World Radio will present the 1000 biggest drops from the biggest anthems in dance music and Tomorrowland history in a show that will start from 08:00 CET right up until midnight, creating a nonstop day of good music and a party to remember. A spectacular 16-hour long megamix, it features 1000 drops and the radio station’s most played tracks, so we can likely expect to hear tracks from the likes of Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Avicii and many more of our favourite superstar DJs, but everyone will have to tune in to hear exactly what is played.

To guide us through this epic day, One World Radio’s hosts will be on hand to soundtrack our day. From 08:00-12:00, Camille introduces the mix, Justin takes over from 12:00-16:00, Adam K takes the reins from 16:00-20:00 and Greg Jake closes out the last few hours from 20:00-00:00. For more information on how to tune in, visit the website here.

To celebrate even further, the One World Radio Instagram page has also produced a filter which randomises a selection of iconic drops. Which one will you get? Find out and test it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One World Radio (@tomorrowland_oneworldradio)

Image credit: press