Swedish House Mafia’s new album will be compiled from 45 songs

By Jackson Naffa 93

Despite it being nearly 10 years since their sophomore album ‘Until Now’, Swedish House Mafia have confirmed that their next album ‘Paradise Again’ will be released sometime in 2022.

In a thrilling interview with NME, the trio went into great depths about their legacy, what fans can expect from the new album and the world tour which they’re getting set to embark on:

“It was important for us to not just tour the legacy. Of course we’re going to play our old music because we still like it, but we wanted to challenge ourselves, challenge the fans and challenge the sound. The reunion was never going to just be a tour because we were so excited about the idea of doing something new.”

The most exciting thing that fans are grasping onto, is that the Swedes have made a whopping 45 tracks together (which is 4 albums-worth of music)! The Covid-19 pandemic allowed for the group to spend the quality time in the studio to compile their ‘first’ full-length album (Until One and Until Now are more-so mix compilations than solely original tracks).

“[The album] is a whole body of work; they might become something else someday…[it’s] an invitation into our world”, according to Steve Angello. Sebastian Ingrosso explains: “In the past we put out single after single, and it was almost like we were chasing something. When Steve first said, ‘We need to make an album’, I wanted to jump out the window. Swedish House Mafia have never made an album before, and historically it takes us a long time to even make a song. We’re really happy with what it’s become, though – we can’t wait to give it to the world.”

The album looks set to feature their new singles It Gets Better, Lifetime with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake and Moth To A Flame with The Weeknd. However, it’s hard to know exactly how many tracks will be included on Paradise Again. Just maybe the A$AP Rocky collaboration will see the light of day?

You can read the full interview here.

