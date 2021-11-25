The Weeknd’s upcoming album ‘The Dawn’ set to incorporate EDM

By Ouranios Savva 12

With his name a synonym to success, The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album titled ‘The Dawn.’ With no official release date as of yet, the Canadian global superstar features in a new Billboard cover story, as he provides fans with a glimpse on what to expect from one of the most highly anticipated albums of his career.

Often regarded as one of the most influential and successful artists of his time, The Weeknd’s latest album has the feel of his most defiant yet, as it will be incorporating a mixture of sounds and genres, with electronic dance music being right in the mix. Coming fresh off a collaboration with dance music titans, Swedish House Mafia, it comes to no surprise that his new album will be his most subversive to date. With no clear indication regarding the album’s overall sound, the following comments by the man himself have left fans alike further intrigued for what’s to come;

“Who knows what the next one is going to sound like? When it comes to my albums, there is a cohesive sound going on, but I can’t really stick to one style. So you’ll hear EDM, hip-hop and three other types of sounds in one song — and somehow, we make it work.”

Having ventured through the electronic music path in the past, the Weeknd saw collaborations with Gesaffelstein, Daft Punk, and Kavinksy gain huge success, further cementing his status as one of the most versatile artists in the live entertainment industry. Hitting one milestone after the other, The Weeknd is no stranger to global recognition, with his latest achievement being no other than the top Billboard Hot 100 song all of time with his smash hit ‘Blinding Lights.’ A truly exceptional feat, the Weeknd opted to celebrate by opening up about the next chapter of his career and the overall feel surrounding his upcoming album. In further detail;

“Picture the album being like the listener is dead. And they’re stuck in this purgatory state, which I always imagined would be like being stuck in traffic waiting to reach the light at the end of the tunnel. And while you’re stuck in traffic, they got a radio station playing in the car, with a radio host guiding you to the light and helping you transition to the other side. So it could feel celebratory, could feel bleak, however you want to make it feel, but that’s what ‘The Dawn’ is for me.”

A true inspiration to many, we will be eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming album, with ‘The Dawn’ promising to be an album for the ages.

Image Credits: The Weeknd (via Facebook), Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook)