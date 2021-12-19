Afrojack, Lucas & Steve and DubVision release festival mix of ‘Anywhere With You’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 1

Following the success of their massive collaboration ‘Anywhere With You’, Afrojack, Lucas & Steve and DubVision have reunited to release a brand-new festival mix of the track on Afrojack’s Wall Recordings. ‘Anywhere With You’ was already a track made for the festival main stage, but now, it’s even more so! It’s uplifting synths and catchy melody are at the forefront of the festival mix, further cementing its spot in the dance anthem category.

Its premiere came at the very end of Afrojack’s main stage set at Untold Festival in September, which exemplifies the track’s status. Both DubVision and Lucas & Steve played it during their various sets at Amsterdam Dance Event; ‘Anywhere With You’ has also received early radio support from the likes of David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like and Futuristic Polar Bears.

Here at We Rave You, we were fortunate enough to interview Afrojack and Lucas & Steve following the initial release of ‘Anywhere With You’, going into depth about how the track came about and the collaborative process; you can read the full interview here. 2021 has proved monumental for Afrojack, who has released some of the year’s biggest tracks including the Grammy-nominated ‘Hero’ with David Guetta, ‘Stay Mine’ with Timmy Trumpet and ‘You Got The Love’ with long-time friend Chico Rose.

It’s much the same for Lucas & Steve, collaborating with Galantis and ILIRA on ‘Alien’, as well as ‘Oohla Oohla’ with Tiësto and ‘Paper Planes’ with Tungevaag. DubVision have achieved some crazy heights too, slightly changing their musical direction; they remixed Andrew Rayel’s ‘Silver Lining’, they collaborated with Armin van Buuren and YOU on ‘I Should Be Loving You’ and they even released ‘No More’ on W&W’s Rave Culture.

You can stream the festival mix of ‘Anywhere With You’ below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Afrojack (via Facebook)