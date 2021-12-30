Alesso drops long-awaited Katy Perry collaboration ‘When I’m Gone’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 38

When talking about collaborations, this latest release has most definitely set the highest of standards from the offset. Enhancing his already amazing repertoire of teaming up with the world’s leading superstars, Swedish progressive house master Alesso, has once more blessed fans alike with a production for the ages. With no other than global sensation Katy Perry alongside this latest track, this unlikely but yet perfect pairing, has resulted in the creation of a club banger entitled ‘When I’m Gone.’

Marking the first time that both artists have worked with one and another, the anticipation surrounding the release was building up for quite some time. Having teased the track for quite some time now, we could not be any more excited and hooked on the final result. A house anthem in every sense, ‘When I’m Gone’ will have listeners grooving from start to finish, whilst Perry’s vocals help elevate the track to a different dimension. Set to be played at every club around the globe, we could not help but notice the undeniable music chemistry of these multi-faceted artist’s and entertainers.

Arriving just in time to bring in the new year in the most amazing of spirits, both Alesso and Perry are coming off their own respective success within their fields, with this latest collaboration further proving the unique outcome(s) that can derive within our community and not only. Adding that extra bit of flair with today’s release date, Perry will be performing ‘When I’m Gone’ live for the first time in Las vegas, as she kick-starts her ‘PLAY‘ residency at Resorts World.

Out now, this latest track provides all the elements that will have anyone of their seat and straight onto the dance floor. A collaboration like no other, it comes to no surprise that Alesso has set out on achieving global domination, and if ‘When I’m Gone’ is anything to go by, we are more than certain that nothing other than success will follow suit. With the official music video set to premiere on January 10th at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN, the hype is most definitely real, and we are all for it. In the meantime though, be sure to check out ‘When I’m Gone’ on Spotify below, with the track also available for streaming on all platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Alesso (via Facebook), Katy Perry (via Facebook)