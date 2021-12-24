ARTBAT, Charlotte De Witte & Ben Böhmer among Beatport’s best-selling artist of 2021

By Ellie Mullins 51

As Beatport unveils their yearly statistics, they have also unveiled the top ten list of best-selling artists for 2021 including ARTBAT, Charlotte de Witte, David Penn, and it’s house star John Summit who has topped the bill after having an incredible year of success.

Summit is no doubt one of 2021’s breakout stars of the year. Releasing ‘Human‘ with Echoes as his latest release and other tracks like ‘Better Than This‘ and ‘Make Me Feel,’ he has also been extremely busy in the realm of remixes, remixing for the likes of Sofi Tukker (alongside Vintage Culture), Purple Disco Machine, and Gorgon City to name a few. All of this has culminated in no less than over ten releases this year alone, so it’s no surprise as to why he has gained the title of Beatport’s best-selling artist.

The list of top 10 best-selling artists is as follows:

1. John Summit

2. David Penn

3. ARTBAT

4. Biscits

5. Charlotte de Witte

6. CamelPhat

7. Space 92

8. Ben Böhmer

9. Cloonee

10. Break John Summit is also the platform’s second most streamed artist just after David Guetta who takes the title, and his original track ‘Make Me Feel’ is the 8th top best-selling tracks of 2021, with his and Vintage Culture’s remix of ‘Drinkee‘ by Sofi Tukker taking the 10th spot on the list. To view all of Beatport’s other data, you can read their report here.

Image Credits: ARTBAT (Press), Charlotte de Witte (Press) , Ben Böhmer (via Facebook)