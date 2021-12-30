“You start right back over again. Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound. The relief of going from extreme pain to none, knowing that no one is expecting anything other than for you to wait it out and then recover was huge. It was an extreme relief considering the insane schedule I had kept up until that point.

It needed to be explained to me very logically and caveman-esque for me to truly understand its nature and how it was harming me. Ouch, pain. Why me pain now? Uncomfortable feeling. Future Tim deal with pain. Future Tim deal with pain better than present Tim because already there’s too many present pains more urgent to deal with.”