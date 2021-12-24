Benny Benassi teams up with DVBBS to pump energy into your ‘Body Mind Soul’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 12

This year Santa is being very generous with the releases around the festive season. Just in time to liven up Christmas, Italian legend Benny Benassi joins the fiery Canadian duo DVBBS to deliver a moody dance tune featuring the incredible vocals of talented California-based singer Kyle Reynolds. ‘Body Mind Soul‘ is out now via Ultra Music, and is available on the usual platforms.

As well as being a time for celebration, the end of the year invites some stock-taking and these artists have a lot of good things to remember this year. This energetic collaborative track comes after some heavyweight releases from this talented group. DVBBS ended the month of October on a high note with the release of their 15-track album ‘SLEEP‘ which is still keeping their fans wide awake to this day. Benny Benassi, in addition to a spectacular touring rhythm, made his appearance on Sophie and The Giants‘ ‘Golden Nights‘ about a month ago, when Kyle Reynolds’ vocals featured ‘truth‘ from Syence. After these milestones, nothing beats wrapping up the last quarter of the year with a collaborative track packed with good vibes.

‘Body Mind Soul’ begins with a deliciously melodic soundscape dominated by Reynolds’ textured and rich vocals. The body of his voice fills the melody perfectly, dominating without overpowering the soundtrack. The percussion explodes and the single takes on a strong, pulsating dynamism, perfect for dancing to. The rhythm is simple but very marked, easily catching the listeners’ attention. The layers are simple but very well copulated, resulting in a light dance cut, easy to like and uplifting. It’s definitely food for the soul and the body and the perfect ingredient to dance 2021 out and attract good energies for the new year ahead. Press play and give the ultimate gift to your ‘Body Mind Soul’.

Image credit: Benny Benassi (via Facebook), DVBBS (via Facebook)