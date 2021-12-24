Body Language festival debuts in March with Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha and more

By Samantha Reis 24

Relentless Beats and RBDeep have united their powers in the art of organising unforgettable events to deliver the first edition of Body Language. The three-day festival will take place March 4-6 at Rawhide Events Center in Arizona, and tickets are already on sale here.

On the dancefloor, besides the music, the dominant ingredient is undoubtedly body language. This festival comes to celebrate this liberating form of expression and to respond to the growing demand for eclectic music events. In a single event, divided into three stages, music lovers will be able to enjoy the best that is being done in the realm of house and underground music. Just in time to celebrate spring, Body Language’s debut edition presents an initial lineup of high quality, bringing together some of the most powerful names on the circuit.

Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, and Boris Brejcha are part of the star-studded group of headliners, who will surely deliver unforgettable performances. If these names were already enough to make you run for tickets, they have also added Eats Everything, Malaa and Kaskade, who will present a Redux set. But the list doesn’t stop there. Rebukë, Township Rebellion, Wax Motif and Hannah Wants are other heavyweights of electronic music that will be present at this first edition of Body Language. Festival-goers can also dance to the sound of up-and-coming artists such as SOHMI and Kasablanca. There is music for various tastes and sounds, in an event that promises not to be short on partying.

As well as building on the Relentless Beats and RBDeep portfolio of events, the Body Language festival will turn Arizona into a new epicentre of house and techno. Stay tuned for more information about this must-see event and don’t miss the opportunity to experience three days of the purest Body Language.

Image credit: Carl Cox (via Festicket), Adam Beyer (via Facebook), Boris Brejcha (press)