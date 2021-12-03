David Guetta & MORTEN continue electrifying Future Rave journey with ‘Alive Again’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 17

Not letting the year end without giving fans another instalment in their electrifying Future Rave journey, David Guetta and MORTEN have just given fans an early Christmas present in the form of ‘Alive Again.’

Taking from the original ‘Alive‘ which was released under Guetta’s Jack Back alias in collaboration with Fancy Inc and Roland Clark just last month in November, the dynamic duo have once again sprinkled their unique sleek, futuristic style onto this remake making it even darker and more underground. ‘Alive Again’ may be even darker than the other Future Rave tracks, not shying from going even deeper into the techno and tech-house influences, but it also still retains that wonderfully euphoric soundscape that you get from David Guetta and MORTEN. Featuring the gospel-like vocals of Roland Clark, they tell a story, guiding listeners on a night out through the deepest corners of a packed underground club in the early hours of the morning. Stabbing riffs and sound waves that are electric to the touch, heightening all of the senses: this is the true definition of putting listeners in a trance.

Being a staple in both artists’ sets and known as one of the most anticipated Future Rave anthems to date, this release on Tiësto‘s Musical Freedom record label has been a long time coming for fans, and is set to dominate the music industry exactly as expected from one of the electronic scene’s favourite producer duos.

‘Alive Again’ is now available on all the usual platforms here and Spotify below.

Image Credit: David Guetta & MORTEN (Press)