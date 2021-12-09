NAZAAR releases personal and meaningful single ‘WITH U’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa

Talented up-and-comer NAZAAR has just released his newest track ‘WITH U’, a vocal trap gem that also tells a deeply personal story of finding self and purpose.

Opening with a haunting dialogue between two lovers, the introduction then moves into heavy serrating synths with a hard drop. The distorted vocals serve as a contrast between the light and dark elements of the track, bridging the gap between NAZAAR’s hopeful message and the track’s dark style. He originally started writing the track while at a low point in his life, on a beach in the middle of the night; his surrender to the feeling of being lost is evident in the production’s wistful and yet positive vibe.

In a recent press release, NAZAAR tells of how the ‘WITH U’ came about:

“In February of 2020 I was in Los Angeles, trying to find my purpose within dance music. I found myself at Santa Monica beach at 2:00 AM with my laptop and headphones, recording the sounds of the beach. In that moment I felt so lost, not sure where I belonged, but writing music helped this confusion all go away. ‘WITH U’ is a story about how feeling lost is a beautiful thing and how chasing the feeling of being yourself will always feel better than anything else. If it wasn’t for a calm night on the beach, I would’ve never realised that I could be whatever I wanted to become and do whatever I wanted to do.”

Raised between Pakistan and America, Farhan Zahir – better known as NAZAAR – has created his signature sound from a combination of his roots and his western upbringing, with the prominent sounds of electronic dance music. He has previously worked with Carnage on ‘Blitzkrieg’ and had a stream of solo independent singles, such as ‘Jinn’ or ‘Guru’. His past releases have found homes on Never Say Die, Space Yacht and Bassrush; not to mention he’s remixed The Chainsmokers‘ track ‘Sick Boy’. In 2018, he released a single titled ‘A Dance With Death’ which enjoyed unprecedented DJ support from the likes of Excision, RL Grime and Zomboy.

