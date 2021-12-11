Nicky Romero dons his Monocule alias for dark single ‘Your Eyes’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 57

Superstar Dutch DJ and record producer Nicky Romero has taken a slight detour from his uplifting progressive house tunes to come up with something really deep and dark. Donning his Monocule alias for his latest outing with the fast-rising Brazilian prospect Lamas (BR), the artist has unveiled a brand new single ‘Your Eyes’, which also happens to be his darkest production yet. The release follows Monocule’s previous singles ‘Ways to Heaven‘ (with Michael G. Moore) and ‘Awakening‘ (ft. Sarah De Warren) from 2021, whereas it marks only the second release ever for Lamas (BR).

Having discovered Lamas (BR) through the demo: drop Twitch session inbox, Nicky has once again embraced his strong eye for young talents in the music industry. The whole idea behind ‘Your Eyes’ focuses on showcasing the deep side of progressive house through soul-stirring synths and cinematic melodies, which fall right into Monocule territory. Blessed with some haunting vocals and a series of hard snarling basslines, the track is all set to be the next big anthem for the underground friendly stages and clubs out there.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘Your Eyes’ by Monocule for yourself below.

Image Credit: Nicky Romero (via Facebook)