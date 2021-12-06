Paul Oakenfold, ZHU, and Velvet Cash drop ‘I’m Into It’: Listen

By Matthew Lambert 21

DJ and record producer Paul Oakenfold has dropped his newest single, this time collaborating with DJ and record producer ZHU, and Velvet Cash. Titled ‘I’m Into It’ the track is the newest to drop from Paul Oakenfold’s upcoming studio album ‘Shine On’ due to be released January 21, 2022. This is the second track to be recently offered by Oakenfold with the introduction of up-and-coming vocalist Velvet Cash. In October of 2021 Oakenfold and Velvet Cash put out a Nervo remix of a single titled ‘Pray for Me.’

Oakenfold seems to have moved away from his trance roots with this newest single. The track delivers a lyrical, future house vibe. While definitely danceable, the lyrics of ‘I’m Into It’ are those of a seductive, one sided love song. ZHU fans will easily be able to hear his influence on the sound of this super fresh and spellbinding song

Oakenfold has been busy collaborating with other singers and producers for this forthcoming studio album with already heard collaborations including ‘I’m In Love’ with Aloe Blacc, and ‘Hypnotic,’ a Benny Benassi remixed track featuring Azealia Banks. Oakenfold also teamed up with the great trance DJ Armin van Burren for a new trance track ‘Sonata’ featured on Armin’s 2021 album ‘A State of Trance Forever.’

Finally, Oakenfold is wrapping up 2021 with a few solo U.S. performances in December as early as Friday December 10, 2021, in San Diego, California. Oakenfold will again be revving up the stage in 2022 as the Special Guest DJ of The Unity Tour North America 2022. The tour is headlined by Electronic Dance Music Pioneers New Order and Pet Shop Boys! 2021 solo performance dates and The Unity Tour North America 2022 dates and ticket information are available on Oakenfold’s website here.

Listen to Paul Oakenfold’s collaboration with ZHU and Velvet Cash, ‘I’m Into It’ below.

Image Credit: Press