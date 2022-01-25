Armin van Buuren to release first track of 2022 ‘Human Touch’ this Friday

By Jackson Naffa 15

Armin van Buuren is set to begin his 2022 campaign this Friday with the release of his first single ‘Human Touch’ together with singer-songwriter Sam Gray on Armada Music. Once the Covid-19 pandemic hit at the beginning of 2020, both artists felt their words turn upside down. It created a strong sense of isolation from fans, friends and family, as get-togethers, parties and live events were all canceled in the blink of an eye. However, both van Buuren and Gray were able to draw inspiration from their very own personal experiences and feelings to create this track. ‘Human Touch’, hence its title, explores the idea of being together in unity with your loved ones, celebrating with them and feeling their energy on the dance floor.

Armin van Buuren is coming off arguably one of the biggest years in his career, having released collaborations with the likes of Alesso, Steve Aoki and Timmy Trumpet, as well as putting his own take on Slander’s biggest track, ‘Love Is Gone’. He also made some huge festival appearances at Creamfields, Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando and MDLBEAST. Whilst Sam Gray may not be the largest name going around within electronic music, he currently has a couple of tracks which are dominating the charts at the moment: ‘Unbreakable’ together with TELYKast and production credits on ‘Tell It To My Heart’ by MEDUZA and Hozier. He has also worked with the likes of Alle Farben, Hardwell and Solano.

This heartwarming track is the kickoff to 2022 that we all need; a touch of positivity and hope for the new year ahead as we continue to navigate back to normality. Hopefully we’ll be hearing it in many of Armin’s sets this year? Only time will tell! We’ll be sure to keep you posted on Friday when Armin van Buuren and Sam Gray drop ‘Human Touch’!

Image Credit: Rukes.com