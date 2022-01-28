Claptone calls upon UK duo Pet Shop Boys for irresistible remix of ‘Queen Of Ice’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 35

The legend Claptone needs no formal introduction. Globally recognized as an iconic house producer and showcasing his distinctive sound across the world with his very own event series known as The Masquerade, this legendary producer really does it all. Kicking off the new year on the grooviest note, Claptone has called upon UK power-duo Pet Shop Boys to remix his single, “Queen Of Ice” featuring Dizzy, and let us tell you it is truly magical to the ears. Infusing various pop and house elements within the remix, Pet Shop Boys absolutely mastered this new tune and we could not be happier to be playing this single on repeat all day long. Released on Different Recordings, Pet Shop Boys are taking their listeners on an uplifting journey that spans several unique soundscapes incorporated in this irresistible house remix.

Immediately drawing in their listeners with a subtle, yet energetic house beat, Claptone calling upon Pet Shop Boys to remix his original was undeniably the best decision. With Dizzy’s soothing vocals flowing immaculately with the power-duos captivating production style, the energy in this remix is like no other. Immediately a summer favorite to jam out to with your best friends beachside, Pet Shop Boys have appealed to both old fans and new ones. Sharing his thoughts behind the remix, Claptone shares:

“When my remix for ‘Love Is A Bourgeois Construct’ was released in December of 2013, I felt that it was the peak of Claptone. But three artist albums and countless hit songs later I can proudly say I was wrong. Still, I felt like I was on top of the world back then and I feel the same way today as Pet Shop Boys return the favor and remix ‘Queen of Ice‘ ft. Dizzy. Almost 40 years ago they started creating club-influenced pop, opening up doors for underground club music on the radio and in the charts. Their work in the 80s, 90s, and 2000’s is the reason why dance music is in the DNA of every top hit today. Moreover, I am deeply impressed about how they managed to stay in charge of their own image, creating ever-changing avatars of themselves before that word was common goods, hence fighting any notion of authenticity and rockism, consistently emphasizing the act of performance. They are true pioneers still producing great music and expanding their very own world, what an inspiration.”

Be sure to listen to Pet Shop Boys official remix of Claptone’s ‘Queen Of Ice’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Joseph Sinclair