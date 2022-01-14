Diplo, Aluna & Durante join forces for uplifting house collaboration ‘Forget About Me’: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 6

Diplo is a man of many talents, but what really shines brightly about this legend is his drive to connect with his fan base on a deeper level. Always surprising his fans with remixes to even revealing his very own country album ‘Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’ last year, Diplo is one step ahead on every front in the music industry. Kicking off 2022 in the best way possible, Diplo has called upon British singer and songwriter Aluna and Italian artist Durante for their mesmerizing collaboration ‘Forget About Me.’ Co-produced by Aluna, Diplo, and Durante, the enticing collaboration is one for the books and will definitely be played on repeat all year long.

With wistful melodies and a soulful vocal performance flowing immaculately alongside uplifting house production elements, this collaboration is about to bring out all the good vibes this summer. Recently releasing a powerful music video to accompany the vibrant single, Diplo, Aluna, and Durante are guaranteed to give you goosebumps and take you right to the feels. Portraying a sense of their unique production style with a common thread of sophisticated soundscapes, intense emotion, and ferocious energy, we will definitely not be forgetting about this collaboration anytime soon. Opening up about the recent collaboration, Aluna shares:

“This song is about that moment when you’ve cleaned up the trash pile that was once your heart — you’re feeling yourself and you’ve worked out how to be alone but the past comes back to haunt you, hungry for your new self-love and abundant vibes. Those are the moments you have to stay strong and really forget about your old love so that new fresh love can waltz into your life. When the one that got away comes back…what you gonna do? That’s not what I call destiny, you deserve better.”

Watch the official music video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Diplo (via Facebook)