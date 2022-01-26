Excision reveals a new scholarship fund for producers is in the works

By Creighton Branch 16

For many, the name Excision sits above the rest on the mountain of dance music greats. Between his earth-shattering drops and one-of-a-kind visuals, the bass king (Jeff Abel) has carved a lane of his own within the realm of music icons. However, through all of his astonishing achievements over the years, his greatest one might be yet to come. In an interview with Forbes, where he discussed the release of his new LP ‘Onyx,’ Excision revealed that he is working on a scholarship fund for up-and-coming producers.

Excision opened up in the interview about how he was fortunate to be able to have the resources that he did at the time and understands not everybody has that opportunity. He stated the goal of the scholarship is to fund promising young producers “who need extra time and resources to reach their potential.”

“I really want to support artists who have outsized creative potential but are stuck in dead-end jobs or other commitments that keep them from spending time practicing. I was lucky when I came of age because I received a small settlement from a car accident that let me quit my 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job, pay my living expenses and buy a good computer and studio monitors so I could really focus on music. This really helped me level up and move things forward quickly, so I want to be able to pay it forward to some producers of the next generation.” – Excision, Forbes

Excision is a role model for many producers who strive to create bass music, and rightfully so. This newest venture will not only shine a light on many new artists trying to make a name for themselves in the industry and just need a little help, but it could potentially discover the next biggest artist.

There are no other details on the scholarship fund at the moment. The name or an official announcement has not yet happened. The timetable of when remains unknown.

Image Credit: Terrence Blanton