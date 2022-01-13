Search

 

 

Nicky Romero
Featured, Industry, Music, News

Nicky Romero’s highly anticipated ID from the Avicii Tribute Concert, ‘Afterglow’ to release Friday

By
18

Fans have eagerly awaited for years for the release of one of the most talked-about IDs from Nicky Romero in recent memory since the minute he premiered it during the Avicii Tribute Concert in 2019. Well, the time for the release has finally come. Confirmed by the Protocol Recordings Instagram itself, Nicky Romero will finally release “Afterglow” with Gattüso and Jared Lee this coming Friday.

From the preview on Instagram, the song unlocks those emotional progressive vibes that the Dutch native is synonymous with creating throughout his career time and time again. Along with that, it looks like we will also be treated with an amazing lyric video that will release alongside the track. The depicted video shows an entirely blue canvas with a man wandering through what seems to be a desert.

“It’s like a shot to the heart, it’s an adrenaline rush. It got me lighting up from head to toe. I dare somebody to try to pull me down from the sky. Cause I’m saving this place and it’ll last for a lifetime. When sunlight won’t show. I’ll be the afterglow. So hold tight, don’t let go. I’ll be the afterglow” – “Afterglow” lyrics

With the small sneak peek that we can listen to of the final version, it goes to prove that all good things are worth the wait.

Relive Nicky Romero’s entire 2019 set from the Avicii Tribute Concert below. Pre-save “Afterglow” with Gattüso and Jared Lee out January 14th here.

 

Image Credit: Nicky Romero (via Facebook)

Tags: , , , ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]