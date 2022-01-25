Parklife unveil stacked lineup for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 15

Being one of the most anticipated festivals in the North of the UK and the UK events scene as a whole, Parklife is back once again with a bang. Owned by the brains behind Warehouse Project, Sacha Lord, it remains to be one of the UK’s biggest music festivals and returns to Heaton Park in Manchester on 11-12 June for two jam-packed days of the biggest in house, techno, drum & bass, rap, and beyond. To set the hype in motion, they have just revealed one of their biggest lineups in the festival’s history which you can see below.

Headlining Parklife 2022 includes rap stars such as Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, and Megan Thee Stallion. Aside from this is Lewis Capaldi and electronic acts Chase & Status and Bicep to complete the headlining row of names. Known for a wide range of sub-genres, techno is on full display with the likes of Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Joseph Capriati, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox, and countless other names. If house & tech-house is more your vibe, then the likes of Solardo, CamelPhat, Eric Prydz, and John Summit make up just a few names. Aside from this, other shining highlights include Holy Goof, Dimension, Annie Mac, Hybrid Minds, Purple Disco Machine, and Four Tet are just a few examples. Hosting stage takeovers this year are Defected, Eat Your Own Ears, Fuse, Kaluki, Metropolis, Repercussion, XXL, and BBC Radio1 & 1Extra, all representing the very best in UK talent and beyond.

With all of these names, there certainly won’t be a dull moment. Tickets for this edition are expected to fly out, and will be available on pre-sale to all those who signed up tomorrow on Wednesday 26 January at 10am. The general sale starts the day after, on Thursday 27 January also at 10am and tickets will be available from the website here.

The Parklife Facebook page is also running a competition to win x4 backstage passes, a free bar tab & a hotel for a group of lucky people. To enter, click the post below and find out more. Who are you most excited to see at Parklife 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Parklife (via Facebook)