Sam Allan kicks off 2022 with massive single ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ with Daudia: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 24

Ensuring that 2022 is off to the best start, NYC-based producer and DJ Sam Allan is back onto the release circuit with a bang. With his newest original titled ‘Why Don’t You Love Me‘ alongside Daudia, releasing on Thomas Gold‘s iconic Fanfare Records, Sam Allan is certainly starting the year as he means to go on.

With close to a decade of expertise and experience within the electronic scene, it isn’t just his multi-genre anthems such as ‘Find A Better Way,’ ‘Chasing Stars,’ and ‘Surrender‘ that are gaining him attention and popularity within the scene, but also his incredible and unmissable live sets. Playing alongside the likes of Zedd, Eric Prydz, Oliver Heldens, Kaskade, and countless others, Sam Allan ensures that each set is unique, leaving the crowd dazzled. Within his live sets, his originals get massive crowd reactions and ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ will add to this.

“It was great having the opportunity to work with Daudia on my newest original ‘Why Don’t You Love Me.’ We’re really excited to finally be able to share it with everybody, especially on a label as notable as Thomas Gold’s Fanfare Records.” – Sam Allan

Teaming up with popular duo Daudia for this track, the producer expertly combines heart, soul, and emotion with massive energy creating an overall euphoric house track perfect for the packed out dancefloors of all the biggest clubs. Electrifying, Daudia’s topline combines to make a match made in heaven against Sam Allan’s carefully crafted soundscape. Filled with an irresistible and hypnotic vibe, ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ takes house to the next level. A track to get into the festival season early with, expect to hear this one on the radios and all over the club speakers across the world.

Stream ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ by Sam Allan and Daudia below.

Image credit: press