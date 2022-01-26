Tomorrowland & Rock Werchter team up for CORE Festival

By Ellie Mullins 44

Created by Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter – two of the biggest festivals in the region of Belgium – the iconic brands are teaming up to deliver a brand-new festival experience where music, art, and stunning nature combine in Brussels this May called CORE Festival.

Happening across two days on 27-28 May, CORE Festival will bring together over 30 huge names across different genres such as indie, hip-hop, alternative dance, and much more with acts playing across four different stages in the beautiful and serene Osseghem Park. From noon until 1 AM, there’s more than just music to become immersed in as the festival promises unique art, sound, and light installations to discover. In true Tomorrowland nature, there will also be a delicious and high quality food experience to enjoy.

Brussels city mayor Philippe Close spoke out about the new festival, stating:

We are very proud that Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter, two of the most important players in the world of music, are coming to Brussels with this new concept. A total experience of music, art and nature. Brussels celebrates and thus enables the event, cultural and hotel industry to breathe again.”

With capacity expected to be around 25,000 per day consisting of Belgian and international visitors, this is the perfect celebration of live events returning. Aside from this, Tomorrowland has much to look forward to in what is shaping up to be a jam-packed 2022. Returning for two weekends of spectacular entertainment again this July in Boom, Belgium, they are also seeing the second ever edition of Tomorrowland Winter as it returns to the French alps promising all-new designs for their stages. Rock Werchter’s year is equally as big, with their flagship festival returning to the village of Werchter from 30 June to 3 July with names such as Bicep, Jamie XX, Twenty One Pilots, and many more.

CORE Festival’s program and lineup will soon be announced, but those interested can pre-register now via the website, here. Pre-sale for the festival takes place on 23 February at 11:00 AM CET and general sales open up on 24 February through the website. With day tickets available from €67 and weekend tickets from €123, VIP and accommodation packages will also be on offer.

Image Credit: Rock Werchter (via Ymke Dirikx), Tomorrowland (via Facebook)