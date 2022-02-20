Alok, Alan Walker and KIDDO combine on massive new anthem ‘Headlights’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 28

Released via Alok‘s Controversia label, Alok and Alan Walker are finally crossing paths, this time with KIDDO, for an explosive release titled ‘Headlights‘. In a way, this isn’t the first time that the two huge names have teamed up together. Just last month, Alan Walker debuted his take on Alok’s track with John Martin ‘Wherever You Go‘ in an explosive remix, which has now brought the pair together on an official collaboration.

About ‘Headlights’, Alok expressed:

I’m super excited to be collaborating with Alan on our first original collaboration and this time on my Controversia imprint makes it feel all the more special! We worked together to bring our signature sounds into the fold for our fans and having KIDDO’s unique vocal also on this release added something so distinctive and fresh.”

‘Headlights’ combines both the unique sounds of Alok and Alan Walker, and brings a fresh new take on it. Both known as melodic masters, this is even more evident within this track, which is elevated further by KIDDO’s vocals. Fun and fresh, it punches with energy and sizzling synths, overall creating the ultimate party anthem.

Expanding on the track, Alan Walker shares his thoughts:

“This is the first time around working on a project with Alok, and I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating. Being able to create music alongside other DJs and talented singers like KIDDO, whose unique voice perfectly fit this track, is always a pleasure. It has truly been a fun process combining our styles into this song and I can’t wait to continue experimenting!”

A huge release for fans of both artists, ‘Headlights’ by Alok and Alan Walker featuring KIDDO is out now and you can stream it here.

Image credit: press