For his debut onto the 2022 release radar, Armin van Buuren teamed up with singer & songwriter Sam Gray for the captivating and meaningful track ‘Human Touch‘. Relating to the feeling of being isolated throughout more recent times, the track set out to motivate people whilst also relating to the struggles of the world, all whilst providing a beat that can be danced along to in an uplifting way. Now, the pair have unveiled the remixes for the track.

In true Armin van Buuren fashion, he has unveiled a Club Mix version of the release – something that he loves to do with his tracks, to give them a unique spin and bring them even further into the clubbing sphere. With darker and more energetic sounds, this one is perfect for the club atmosphere and helps to add a dark trance energy to the production. For fans of euphoric yet darker trance, this one is for you.

Next up, JLV has put his own spin on the track too. A familiar face to Don Diablo‘s HEXAGON imprint, his signature deep house sound has turned heads with the likes of Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and NERVO supporting his tracks. With him also starting his own Something Good label (a sub-label of HEXAGON and named after one of his biggest hits), he has catapulted further into stardom and this official remix for ‘Human Touch’ also proves that. Sprinkling the deep house vibe all over his remix, it is filled with charm and groovy energy. With pulsating synths that are built upon, the remix has tons of layers to it, all culminating in a deep house journey that is waiting to be explored. With this remix, JLV has turned ‘Human Touch’ completely on its head and offered a fresh perspective.

Both the Club Mix and JLV remix are available to listen to below. Which one is your favourite? Let us know!

