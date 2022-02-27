Arty returns for first release of the year ‘Who Do You Love’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 18

For his first release of 2022 on Armada Music, Arty has teamed up with the beautiful vocalist Rozzi to create their brand-new single ‘Who Do You Love’.

Following Arty’s signature progressive house sound, ‘Who Do You Love’ is everything you’d expect and more. From Rozzi’s striking vocals, to the beautiful melodies and the uplifting sounds, it will undoubtedly have you dancing the night away.

‘Who Do You Love’ got its worldwide premiere during Arty’s set on the kineticFIELD main stage at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas late last year, where he also dropped countless other IDs alongside his recent hits such as ‘Craving’ with Audien and Ellee Duke, ‘Rain’ and ‘Those Eyes’ with Griff Clawson. The track has also received some monumental radio support over the last couple of weeks, including plays from the likes of Blasterjaxx, Nicky Romero and W&W. Shortly following its release, Arty had this to say about the new track,

“We wrote this song back in early 2020 and after 10 completely different versions, I’m so happy that it’s finally out!”

Arty has spent the beginning of 2022 touring across the United States, performing at iconic venues such as Academy LA, The Grand Boston and New York’s Webster Hall. Whilst Arty’s release schedule has always been consistent, we’re also curious to see where he takes his ALPHA 9 alias this year, having only just released the one track last year, ‘The Purpose Is You’. Die hard fans of Arty would be thrilled to know that he just launched a Discord server a few days ago, with plans for upcoming live streams, Q&As and even giveaways. He also dropped an exclusive VIP mix in there too.

You can watch the official lyric video of ‘Who Do You Love’ by Arty featuring Rozzi down below and stream it here, please be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image credit: Easton Schirra