Chris Lake takes on remixing Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Moth To A Flame’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 14

After its blistering success in recent months, ‘Moth To A Flame’ by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd has been remixed by none other than Chris Lake, who has taken on the task with due diligence.

Having racked up well and truly over 200 million streams on Spotify, it was never going to be an easy feat to deliver a remix of serious quality. However, it’s quite clear that Lake has absolutely nailed it. With its stunning synths, groovy beat and chilling aura, Lake has done the original track justice, all whilst bringing his own style too. The remix has also received radio support from Danny Howard and Diplo.

‘Moth To A Flame’ was initially teased during Swedish House Mafia’s MTV Video Music Awards performance in September, where they played their recent releases ‘It Gets Better’ and ‘Lifetime’, whilst closing out the performance with a sneaky preview of their collaboration with The Weeknd, who is currently ranked as the number 1 streamed artist on Spotify right now. It took the world of electronic music by surprise, but the track has been welcomed with open arms and there’s no surprise why.

It’s been quite the time for all of the artists involved; this remix marks Lake’s first release since ‘A Drug From God’ which he did together with NPC (an alias of Grimes). The Swedes are gearing up to release a brand-new collaboration with the legendary Sting and The Weeknd is well and truly riding the wave of success, following the release of his latest album ‘Dawn FM’. Not to mention that Swedish House Mafia have also remixed his track ‘Sacrifice’ (which they also co-produced).

You can stream the Chris Lake remix of ‘Moth To A Flame’ by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Chris Lake