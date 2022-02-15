Coinbase Super Bowl commercial causes website to crash

By Theonlymajed 16

Coinbase is a leading crypto digital wallet and exchange in the US. Its latest Super Bowl campaign featured a clean and simple commercial.The crypto exchange spent $14M on a 60 second-long Super Bowl ad, of a bouncing QR code. With this, Coinbase pushed nearly every viewer to drag out their phones and scan the QR code that was on the screen, which then funneled viewers into its website where the exchange was offering $15 for free for every member that signs up before February 15.

The QR code bounced on the screen like the DVD logo on old televisions. The QR code would jump left and right and change colors with some electronic music playing in the background – simple yet effective. The company’s name was none existent which made viewers question the source of the ad and made them want to find out more.

The commercial was very successful, viewers even woke up the next day and headed to youtube to watch the ad again, and expressed appreciation for the simplicity in the comment section with some viewers calling it “the best AD in Super Bowl history.” This year’s Super Bowl was filled with crypto ads, with another from FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman Friedman. It launched its first Super Bowl ad, featuring comedian Larry David. eToro also joined in on the fun with its Super Bowl ad, however, it did not stand out quite as much as Coinbase and FTX did.

After the Super Bowl commercial, Coinbase jumped from #186 to #2 on the App Store. The exchange will soon be launching its highly anticipated NFT marketplace, for its 74 million users.

Image Credit: Press