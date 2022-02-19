David Guetta drops ‘Trap House’ mix of Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 43

In what some are calling his most unexpected move yet, David Guetta has just released a ‘Trap House’ mix of Kodak Black’s massive hit, ‘Super Gremlin’.

Its driving beat and groovy feel have revamped the original track for the realm of electronic music. This new mix is going to compliment the original track nicely, which has amounted well over 100 million streams on Spotify since its release last October.

Despite being the driver of the ‘Future Rave’ sound with MORTEN these last few years , Guetta has built an entire era of his career on combining hip-hop with electro beats; thinking back to his tracks such as ‘I Gotta Feeling’ with the Black Eyed Peas and his ‘Nothing But The Beat’ album. Guetta is planning to incorporate this new ‘Trap House’ sound in his upcoming sets – most notably his upcoming headline performance at Ultra Miami next month.

Guetta has united with many hip-hop artists such as Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg to create some of the biggest tracks of our time. This new mix of ‘Super Gremlin’ is yet another showcase to Guetta’s phenomenal ability to cross between genres and unite two vastly different worlds.

Florida-born rapper Kodak Black rose to superstardom with his single ‘No Flockin’ in 2014. His debut album ‘Painting Pictures’ then peaked at #3 on the US Billboard 200 and the follow-up ‘Dying to Live’ peaked at #1. Looking ahead, his third studio album ‘Back For Everything’ will be released later this month.

Having just released their stage line-ups, you can expect Guetta to drop this new mix during his headlining set at Ultra Miami on the Sunday night, where he’ll be performing before a very special guest; do you know who it could be?

You can stream the David Guetta ‘Trap House’ mix of Kodak Black’s ‘Super Gremlin’ down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Dan Reid