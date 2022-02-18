Ultra Music Festival Miami unveils day and stage splits for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 19

Currently, the electronic world is gearing up for the momentous return of Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Returning for the first time since its last edition in 2019 – although at that time, it wasn’t yet known – the lineup has been revealed and now so has the day by day programming complete with stage splits, and we’re breaking it all down by stage.

MAIN STAGE

Image credit: Ultra

The mainstage at Ultra has always been a blessing to play for many artists. Always featuring a heavily stacked lineup, 2022 is no different. With closing sets from the likes of Kygo (Friday), ILLENIUM (Saturday), and that ever-mysterious blurred out special guest (Sunday), it also features a plethora of other incredible acts. On Friday to complete the first day, Martin Garrix, Alesso, FISHER, Timmy Trumpet, Nicky Romero and Frank Walker will all be on hand. On Saturday aside. from ILLENIUM, fans can witness sets from DJ Snake, Afrojack, Tiësto, Oliver Heldens, Tchami, Jeffrey Sutorius, Sam Feldt, Mykris and Tommy Sunshine to complete the mainstage’s most packed out day. Rounding out Sunday alongside Ultra’s special guest, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Vintage Culture B2B Claptone, ACRAZE, Vini Vici and Cedric Gervais will all also be entertaining fans.

Live Stage

Image credit: Ultra

On the Live Stage, artists are presented with a unique opportunity to bring their live show productions to a dedicated stage. With this stage, expect anything other than a standard DJ set. Bringing a dynamic air to Ultra on Friday night, headliners Pendulum will be joined by Alison Wonderland, SVDDEN DEATH presents VOYD, Sullivan King and Ookay. Saturday night sees KSHMR bringing what he’s calling ‘The Live Experience’ to fans with his headliner slot, whilst Madeon, SOFI TUKKER, Gareth Emery with his Analog show, Olan and Afrobeta take the experience to the next level from day into night. SLANDER, Oliver Tree, Elohim and Forester complete the Sunday lineup.

RESISTANCE – Carl Cox Megastructure

Image credit: Resistance (via Facebook)

To no surprise – after all, the stage is named after him – Carl Cox headlines all three nights of the RESISTANCE Carl Cox Megastructure, with Saturday night transforming into a Hybrid Live 3hrs performance. Aside from his many performances, the rest of the lineup is equally stacked. Friday night sees Carl’s friends Nina Kraviz, Joseph Capriati, Michael Bibi and Anfisa Letyago join him at the Megastructure, whereas Saturday night crowds can witness sets from Tale Of Us, ANNA, Sasha | John Digweed, Dubfire, Giorgia Anguili (live) and Brennen Grey. On Sunday, the Megastructure is closed out with Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Reinier Zonneveld (live), Hannes Bieger (live), Christopher Coe (live) and Elio Riso.

RESISTANCE – The Cove

In ‘The Cove’, this is where tech-house fans will be especially pleased. On Friday night, the stage is taken over by Boris Brejcha‘s FCKNG SERIOUS imprint for the first time in America, where the man himself will headline for three hours straight. Ann Clue follows not far behind alongside Moritz Hofbauer (live) and Deniz Bul. Saturday night sees UK giants Solardo headline alongside a bill of other heavyweights including CamelPhat, Nic Fanciulli, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Christian Smith B2B Cristian Varela, Rafa Barrios and Nala. Sunday night includes Pan-Pot, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Ilario Alicante, Matador, Technasia B2B Hector B3B Carlo, Popof and Andy Pate B2B Rod B.

Worldwide Stage

Image credit: Ultra (via Facebook)

Next to the mainstage, the Worldwide stage is arguably the most iconic stage of the festival and is where ASOT hosts its stage on Friday night, celebrating ten years of hosting at Ultra. To celebrate properly, Armin van Buuren‘s headline set will precede the world debut of Armin van Buuren B2B Reinier Zonneveld (live). Keeping the momentum going throughout the day, Vini Vici, Gareth Emery, Andrew Rayel, Aly & Fila, Sander van Doorn and Avira all complete the 2022 ASOT Ultra lineup. Saturday night ups the ante with plenty of bass from headliners Knife Party along with special B2B sets from Jauz and NGHTMRE, 4B B2B SAYMYNAME and Mija B2B GG Magree. Other names on Saturday include Black Tiger Sex Machine, Whethan, Slushii, Wax Motif, A Hundred Drums and Ares Carter. Sunday continues the bass with Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, Ghost Ryder (Ghastly and JOYRYDE), Kill The Noise, Krewella, WHIPPED CREAM, Roni Size, Hybrid Minds, Raiden and Metaphysical.

UMF Radio

Image credit: Ultra (via Twitter)

At the UMF Radio stage, Martin Garrix’s label STMPD RCRDS kicks Friday off with their stage takeover. With yet another special guest headlining on Friday that has not yet been revealed, we can only wait to see who that may be. Besides from that, Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, DubVision, Matisse & Sadko, Kvsh B2B Pontifexx, Florian Picasso, Matt Nash, Osrin and Infuze mark all the names heading our for 2022’s STMPD takeover. Saturday night sees NGHTMRE and SLANDER‘s Gud Vibrations label take over the UMF Radio stage by storm with a currently unknown B2B set, Nitepunk, Leotrix, Frosttop, Peekaboo, Space Laces, Wavedash, William Black, RIOT, Kraysh and Saka turn out for the celebrations. Sunday marks Ultra’s first-ever hardstyle curated stage with Dirty Workz at the helm, featuring Coone with a special 15 years of Dirty Workz set. Representing hardstyle proudly also are Gammer, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project, Ben Nicky presents Xtreme, Darren Styles, Audiofreq, Lil Texas, Darksiderz and Pulsatorz.

And there we have it, each artist at Ultra Miami 2022 by day. Who are you most excited to see? Tickets are almost out, so be sure to grab the last tickets available here.

Featured image credit: Ultra (via Facebook)