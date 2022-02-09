Diplo completes half marathon with no training and then heads straight to the club

By Creighton Branch 31

We already knew that Diplo was a man of many talents, but this latest venture might just put him in a class of his own. Just this past weekend, the global superstar made headlines as he proved his versatility by competing in the Miami Half Marathon, with no training, mind you, and then immediately going straight to the club.

Diplo posted on his Instagram a reel of his the entire day. He stated that his friends bet him that he could not run a half marathon with no training. Not only did he complete the 13.1-mile race, but he also finished it with a time of 1:50:11. He finished with an average pace of 8 minutes and 24 seconds per mile, highly impressive with no training. Out of 9,824 racers, he finished in 1,260th spot. So it is safe to say that he won the bet by a large margin. However, as most would choose to recover from running an event such as the half marathon, Diplo didn’t want the part to stop. The Grammy-winning DJ headed straight to Club Space Miami to celebrate his victory. The video shows Diplo showing off his medal in the club while still wearing his race bib while fist-pumping everybody in attendance there.

“[I] had to let everyone know that I run marathons now.” – Diplo joking on his reel

Diplo finished the reel by saying he was going to sleep in his medal that night, which is more than deserving. The only question left is where will his half-marathon medal sit on the shelf of all his other incredible accomplishments in his career.

View the entire reel below.

Image Credit: The Miami Marathon