Eggnarok releases remix of Madhurr’s ‘One Last Touch’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 27

Korean-raised and LA-based DJ/Producer Eggnarok has been roped in to remix Madhurr’s emotive new single “One Last Touch” as his debut remix release.

Hailing from Los Angeles and fellow Icon Collective alumnus, Eggnarok introduces a new style of production that envokes a playful yet introspective feel. His melodic style reflects his love of pop, funk, electronic and instrumental music stemming from traditional Koren music styles. When he’s not creating his own music, you can find him engineering and co-producing other artists. Having met Madhurr at Icon Collective a few years back, the two have come together, combined musical tastes, and have found a friendship along the way.

‘One Last Touch’ starts with Madhurr’s soulful, emotional voice and rhythmic neo-soul chord progression to a sped-up Eggnarok edit. Expect a more funk/retro-dance feel to the record that transforms the original from emotional to soulful. The synths during the drop solidify Eggnarok’s signature sounds and techniques that make use of elusive synthesizers and tasteful arrangements. This track is ready to make listeners feel a plethora of vibes on the dancefloor.

Listen to ‘One Last Touch’ Eggnarok Remix below:

Image Credit: Press