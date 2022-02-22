Eran Hersh releases captivating Afro-inspired track ‘Ale Ale’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 17

As he continues to rise through the ranks of the dance music scene and solidify himself as one of the best producers in the industry, Eran Hersh has once again raised the bar. On his first release with Hurry Up Slowly, Hersh has delivered one of the best tracks of the entire year with his Afro-beat-inspired “Ale Ale.”

As mentioned in a press release, Hersh explores his “deep middle eastern roots,” all while creating a track that is not just one of the best-produced singles of 2022, but it is just pure fun. The single begins by featuring a very uplifting chord progression accompanied by a percussion line that makes you want to jump out of your seat and move your body to the rhythm. The song then puts on display what is best described as “hypnotic elements that are sonically diverse,” which gives the song its undeniable energy.

So far, the track has earned an immense amount of praise within its first month, and rightfully so. Currently, it sits in the second overall spot on the Beatport Top 10 Afro House charts.

This is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting year for Hersh. While his weekly radio show on Revolution Radio 93.5 in Miami continues to gain publicity exponentially, he is also currently gearing up for a massive American tour in the fall with tour dates soon to be released.

Listen to Eran Hersh’s latest track “Ale Ale” via Hurry Up Slowly below.

Image Credit: Eran Hersh