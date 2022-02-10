Eric Prydz announces Miami Music Week show at RC Cola Plant alongside Maceo Plex and more

By Ellie Mullins 27

Taking to Miami on 24 March in the lead-up to the exciting return of Ultra Miami, Eric Prydz is starting the celebrations a day early with the announcement of an exciting headlining show at RC Cola Plant – a formerly abandoned plant, which has now been turned into an industrial events space complete with eye-catching graffiti and is a hotspot for many big shows like this one.

As part of the Miami Music Week celebrations, this show not only features a headlining set from Eric Prydz himself but also other sets throughout the night that are just as big. A legend within the techno scene and multiple years of experience throwing down unforgettable sets, Maceo Plex is on hand as the main support of the night. Next, not one to be restrained by typical conventions, Innellea offers a special live set that has to be seen to be believed. Rounding off this massive bill, Pryda mainstay and the man behind huge progressive hits Cristoph will be there to throw down a set full of his hits, the likes of which has gained him a cult following over the past couple of years as he continues to grow his presence within the scene.

With this event, it sees DiskoLab debut its Chemistry concept, and what a huge place to start. If you want to witness this huge show going down on Thursday 24 March just one day before the first day of Ultra, then you can buy tickets here. Don’t delay, as Tier 1 & 2 GA and Tier 1 VIP options are already sold out.

Image credit: press