Eric Prydz unveils 2022 U.S. tour dates

By Creighton Branch 13

In a treat for all electronic music fans, Eric Prydz has announced he is getting ready to take his iconic live performance out on the road across the United States. Consisting of 13 stops, the Swedish legend will embark on what promises to be a can’t miss event.

Prydz will first begin his tour in Miami at the RC Cola Plant by celebrating the 10th anniversary of the famed Miami Music Week on March 24th. He will then head north to Philadelphia on April 15th to play at Noto and Washington D.C. on April 16th at the famous Echostage. Prydz will then stop in Boston before making two appearances in New York on back-to-back nights at Nebula. Brooklyn then gets the special treatment of seeing a Cirez D set at Superior Ingredients.

Heading up to Canada, Prydz will perform in Toronto at History and then back to Detroit to finish out April before entering the last month of the tour. Starting in May, Prydz will make an appearance in Chicago at Radius on May 7th. He then heads to the state of Texas to conclude the tour, playing in Dallas, Houston, and Austin on May 11th, 12th and 14th.

The summer is shaping up to be another monumental one for Eric Prydz. Outside of his U.S. tour dates, he will be bring his HOLO show to Creamfields South for the first time ever in June and will also be playing at Tomorrowland.

Tickets are now on sale for all tour stops and can be purchased here. Check out the full Eric Prydz U.S. Tour announcement below.

Image Credit: Drew Ressler/Rukes.com