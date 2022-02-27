Galantis and Becky Hill join forces for euphoric track ‘Run’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 17

British singer-songwriter Becky Hill has found herself as one of the pioneering vocalists in the world of electronic dance music. Previously working with industry titans the likes of David Guetta and Tiësto as well as bagging herself a BRIT Award for Best Dance Act, it seems the 28-year-old singer shows no sign of stopping as she teams up with the equally talented Grammy-Nominated duo Galantis for new track ‘Run’.

Teasing the track throughout the last couple of weeks via TikTok, ‘Run’ has found itself as a highly anticipated release. Enlisting songwriting genius MNEK on the lyrics, ‘Run’ provides euphoric moments that is only boosted by its stellar production. Featuring Galantis’ empowering signature sound, the song is filled with percussion, piano notes and vocal synths. ‘Run’ is energetic, empowering and breathes joy into the listener, Becky Hill herself discusses the track when she adds:

“I’m so excited to release Run with Galantis. I feel like every single I release has the potential to better the last one and this is no different, especially with Galantis featuring on the record too. With their catalogue of hits with the likes of Little Mix and Years & Years I’m very proud to be a part of another huge collaboration with them.”

Releasing on Polydor Records, the track is accompanied by an official music video, beautifully shot in Cape Town, South Africa and directed by Michael Holyk, the video features a backdrop of stunning landscapes and an incredible performance from Becky Hill. Check out the music video here and listen to ‘Run’ for yourself on Spotify below, alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Astralwerks