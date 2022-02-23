Idris Elba to step away from his acting career to pursue electronic music

By Jackson Naffa 16

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Idris Elba has spoken openly about pursuing his passions for music and taking some time away from his career as an actor. Despite his busy acting and movie release schedule this year, he wants to “lean away from the acting work” and work on music for himself and be taken seriously in doing so. Some key takeaways and points from his interview are read below (you can read the full interview for Vanity Fair in its entirety here):

“Some may think, well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s shit. I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it.” “The thing about making music is it’s a very consuming process. It’s very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It’s like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall.”

Having collaborated with Inner City and Jay Robinson in the last couple of years, releasing on Defected and mau5trap respectively, as well as being remixed by Destructo, we’re quite excited at the thought of what more Idris Elba could bring to the world of music; Elba also released an EP earlier on this year in January with the Australian pop rock duo Lime Cordiale titled ‘Cordi Elba’.

Alluding to his busy movie schedule this year, you can expect to hear Elba as the voice of Knuckles in the upcoming sequel of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’, as well as being one of the main cast members of both ‘Beast’ and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ films later on this year.

Image Credit: The Sauce