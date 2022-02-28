John Digweed drops a commemorative new ‘Live In London’ mix: Listen

By Samantha Reis 3

Earlier this month We Rave You announced the return of John Digweed‘s iconic ‘Live In‘ series, which has now officially come to fruition. After a three year hiatus from ‘Live In Brooklyn‘, there is finally a brand new ‘Live In London’ to celebrate a decade of the series’ existence. John Digweed Presents ‘Live In London’ is available for streaming via Bedrock, but for the more avid collectors there is also the opportunity to grab the limited edition box set of 4x CD, signed and numbered at www.bedrockshop.com

John Digweed is a British dance music legend recognised worldwide for his music and talent and also for his crucial role and contribution in building what is the industry today. About ten years ago Digweed created a project that would go on to become as big a household name as his name. The ‘Live In’ series consists of recording the iconic sets of the British artist in various points of the globe, always in venues of the utmost relevance. Some of the cities that are part of the series are Tokyo, London, Cordoba, Slovenia, Argentina, Miami, Toronto, South Beach, Montreal, and Brooklyn. The releases of these DJ mixes from Digweed have become objects of desire, as his tastemaking skills continue to be a strong asset to the iconic DJ. This brand new ‘Live In London’ is triply special and that’s why its release has been so hyped and so highly anticipated. The project started in London and it’s back to London to bring a wonderful ten-year run to a close. To add to the emotional charge of this release, the set was recorded at Fabric London. Opened in 1999, this London staple is not only one of Europe’s best-known cult venues but also the venue that has hosted John Digweed so many times throughout his prestigious career.

John Digweed Presents ‘Live In London’ is a 57 track condensation of the best of underground clubbing, mixed with Digweed’s signature elegance. The DJ mix recorded on Fabric’s room 1 Bodysonic soundsystem over a thrilling five hours is a collection of sounds delicately chosen by Digweed to provide a unique musical journey. This ‘Live In London’ is eclectic and rich, displaying legendary artists and others currently breaking new ground in the industry such as Laurent Garnier, Daniel Avery, Âme, David Holmes, Radio Slave, Jonathan Kaspar, Frankey & Sandrino, Eagles & Butterflies, Nick Muir, Dino Lenny, Steve Bug, Rodriguez Jr, Hyenah, Petar Dundov, Claudya & Ripperton, MYD feat Juan Wauters, Musumeci, Sascha Funke, EdOne, SOEL, Davide Squillace & Nolan, Man Power, David Morales, Captain Mustache, Oma Nata, Randall Jones, Circulation, Raxon, Frank Maurel & Mario Franca, and many more.

Turn your living room into a dancefloor to the sound of this 5-hour pristine set by maestro John Digweed.

Image Credit: John Digweed (Press)